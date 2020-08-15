Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,086,098) deaths (24,694), and recoveries (781,669) by region: Central (50,728 cases; 978 deaths; 37,919 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (949; 76; 860), Congo (3,745; 60; 1,625), DRC (9,605; 238; 8,512), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,077; 51; […]
