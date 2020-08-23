Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 August 2020, 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,180,186), deaths (27,610), and recoveries (900,584) by region: Central (52,622 cases; 1,025 deaths; 41,947 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (982; 76; 869), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,830; 251; 8,934), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3, 795), Gabon (8,388; […]

