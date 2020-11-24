Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 November 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,069,923) deaths (49,702), and recoveries (1,747,263) by region: Central (63,854 cases; 1,181 deaths; 60,120 recoveries): Burundi (662; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,642; 101; 1,469), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,239; 328; 11,343), Equatorial Guinea (5,130; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,131; 59; […]
