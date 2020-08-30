Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,238,348), deaths (29,447), and recoveries (969,965) by region: Central (53,660 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,434 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,008; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (10,045; 260; 9,103), Equatorial Guinea (4,941; 83; 3,884), Gabon (8,505; 53; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,238,348), deaths (29,447), and recov...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,238,348), deaths (29,447), and recov...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...