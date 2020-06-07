Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7th June 2020, 6 pm EAT

As of 7 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (184,333) deaths (5,071), and recoveries (81,780) by region: Central (19,693 cases; 439 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,016; 85; […]

As of 7 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (184,333) deaths (5,071), and recoveries (81,780) by...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...