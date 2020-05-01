Coronavirus: African countries start easing COVID-19 confinement measures

When COVID-19 emerged as a global health threat, African countries were quick to enact public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. Now as some countries begin to ease lockdowns, it is important to maintain strong surveillance, case finding and testing among other control measures to halt the pandemic. “National and regional lockdowns […]

