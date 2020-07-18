Coronavirus – Algeria: Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitates return of 84 migrants from Algeria to Mali

This week (14/07) 84 Malian nationals – 73 men, 7 women, 2 boys and 2 girls – made it home from Algeria, thanks to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which arranged a voluntary return flight from Algiers to Bamako. The voluntary return was made possible, also, because of an agreement between Algerian and Malian […]

This week (14/07) 84 Malian nationals – 73 men, 7 women, 2 boys and 2 girls – made it home from Algeria, thanks to the International Organization for Migratio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...