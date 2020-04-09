Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Angola: COVID-19 affirms urgency of trade facilitation reforms in Angola


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Avril 2020


The nation’s oil-dependent economy has been hit by low demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s banking on trade facilitation reforms to improve competitiveness in other sectors. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s blow to global oil prices has re-emphasized the need for Angola to wean its economy off volatile fuel exports. As companies around the world […]

