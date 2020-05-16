The Executive Board decision allows an immediate disbursement of US$125.1 million to Benin to address the urgent financing needs stemming spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate its economic and social impacts; The authorities are implementing a response plan that will raise significantly health spending and provide support to vulnerable households and impacted businesses; This sixth […]

The Executive Board decision allows an immediate disbursement of US$125.1 million to Benin to address the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...