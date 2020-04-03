Coronavirus – Borno state: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, other diseases will not relent

After more than a decade of armed conflict, outbreaks of severe malnutrition, malaria, measles and cholera, approximately 1.5 million internally displaced people in Nigeria’s Borno state now face the spectre of COVID-19. Many displaced people live in vastly overcrowded camps with poor water and sanitation facilities, limited supplies of hygiene essentials such as soap and […]

After more than a decade of armed conflict, outbreaks of severe malnutrition, malaria, measles and cholera,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...