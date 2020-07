Coronavirus – Botswana: COVID-19 Case Report (3rd July 2020)

Confirmed cases: 53 Active cases: 23 Recoveries: 29 Deceased: 1 48 new positive tests since 30 June 2020 Transferred out: 224 Border tests: 27,245 BW tests: 18,195 Total tests: 45,440 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-botswana-covid19-case-report-3rd-july-2020?lang=en

