Coronavirus – Botswana: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020: Number of Quarantined 1753 Number of Suspected Cases 259 Number of Negative Results 90 Number of Positive Results 0 Awaiting Results 169 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–botswana-coronavirus-covid19-cases-statistics-in-botswana-as-of-28-march-2020?lang=en

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020:

Number of Quarantined 1753 Number of Suspected Cases 259 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...