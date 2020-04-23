Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Botswana: His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana has been released from home quarantine


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Avril 2020


The Office of the President wishes to inform the public that the Director of Health Services has released His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and His Honour, The Vice President Slumber Tsogwane from home quarantine today, 23rd April 2020. This follows the release of their COVID 19 test […]

