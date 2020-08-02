Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Breastfeeding ‘for a healthier planet’


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2020


World Breastfeeding Week got underway on Saturday, with the UN urging communities everywhere to “support breastfeeding for a healthier planet”. Health agency (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued [a joint call](https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/31-07-2020-world-breastfeeding-week-2020-message) for governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-breastfeeding-for-a-healthier-planet?lan...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/08/2020

Tchad : le président abroge un décret de nomination, 5 jours après sa signature

Tchad : le président abroge un décret de nomination, 5 jours après sa signature

Tchad : nomination à l'Office national des examens et concours et abrogation d'un décret Tchad : nomination à l'Office national des examens et concours et abrogation d'un décret 01/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le président abroge un décret de nomination, 5 jours après sa signature

01/08/2020

Tchad : cinq ministres sortants renommés à des postes après le remaniement

01/08/2020

Tchad : nomination à l'Office national des examens et concours et abrogation d'un décret

01/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda