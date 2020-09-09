Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: Over 535,000 children under five ‘acutely’ malnourished


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Septembre 2020


New data from UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed worsening nutritional situation for children in Burkina Faso, with more than 535,000 children under the age of five suffering from acute malnutrition – an unprecedented level Among them, some 156,500 children are “severely” malnourished, leaving them nine times more likely to die than well-nourished children, according […]

