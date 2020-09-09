Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: Over 535,000 children under five ‘acutely’ malnourished

New data from UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed worsening nutritional situation for children in Burkina Faso, with more than 535,000 children under the age of five suffering from acute malnutrition – an unprecedented level Among them, some 156,500 children are “severely” malnourished, leaving them nine times more likely to die than well-nourished children, according […]

New data from UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed worsening nutritional situation for children in Burkina F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...