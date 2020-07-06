Coronavirus – Burkina Faso resumes Polio Vaccination Campaigns under strict COVID-19 prevention measures

Burkina Faso today concluded a four-day mass polio immunization campaign, vaccinating 174 304 children under five years of age in two districts of the country’s Centre-East region, while observing COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures. The campaign is the first to be conducted since the government suspended all mass immunization on 27 March due to […]

Burkina Faso today concluded a four-day mass polio immunization campaign, vaccinating 174 304 children under five years of ag...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...