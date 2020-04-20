Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: CACOVID orders supplies for 400,000 COVID-19 tests to increase Nigeriaâs testing capacity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2020


The Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has ordered for 250,000 supplies for tests and another 150,000 extraction kits to fast-track molecular testing for the deadly coronavirus, noting that the reality of the situation at hand was such that efforts must be put together with no stone left unturned in dealing with the scourge. The […]

