Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Active search for suspected COVID-19 cases


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mars 2020


The Minister of Public Health invites people who arrived to Cameroon by air since March 10, all flights combined, to urgently call the following numbers, to be tested for COVID-19: – 1510 – 677 89 93 69 – 677 89 43 64 – 677 89 76 44 – 677 90 01 57 In any event, […]

The Minister of Public Health invites people who arrived to Cameroon by air since March 10, all flights combined, to urgently call the following numbers, to be tested for COVID-19: – 1510 &#...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/03/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : au Ouaddaï, la cellule provinciale de lutte détaille sa stratégie

Tchad - Covid-19 : au Ouaddaï, la cellule provinciale de lutte détaille sa stratégie

Tchad : les "jeunes de la CEMAC" rendent hommage aux martyrs de l'armée Tchad : les "jeunes de la CEMAC" rendent hommage aux martyrs de l'armée 28/03/2020

Populaires

COVID-19 : Le Niger offre l'électricité et l'eau pendant deux mois

28/03/2020

Guerre contre Boko Haram : le Tchad consulte ses alliés

28/03/2020

Le général Mahamat Nouri libéré après 9 mois de détention en France

28/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) 22/03/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? 21/03/2020 - Ahmad Al-Khaled

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA