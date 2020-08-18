Coronavirus – Central African Republic: Real Life Heroes – building trust, and saving lives

Marie-Roseline Bélizaire, a doctor and epidemiologist with the World Health Organization (WHO), is using her passion for community medicine to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Central African Republic (CAR). Originally from Haiti, Dr. Bélizaire has been working in the humanitarian field since graduating in medicine and, in 2015, began supporting the effort […]

Marie-Roseline Bélizaire, a doctor and epidemiologist with the World Health Organization (WHO), is using her passion for...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...