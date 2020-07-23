Coronavirus – Chad: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves an additional US$69.49 Million disbursement for Chad and notes Cancellation of its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement

This is the second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), to address urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Chadian economy continues to be severely impacted by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks, which led to a weaker than previously envisaged economic outlook; the additional RCF disbursement […]

This is the second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), to address urgent balance of payment needs stemming from ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...