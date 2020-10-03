Coronavirus – Chad: Quick Alerts (2 October 2020)

HEALTH SITUATION COVID-19 update As of 30 September, there have been 1,203 confirmed cases and 85 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 27 and 30 September, there have been 23 new cases, all reported in the capital or in southern provinces: 13 in the Mayo- Kebbi ouest, six in the Logone occidental, three in the Logone […]

HEALTH SITUATION COVID-19 update As of 30 September, there have been 1,203 confirmed cases and 85 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 27 and 30 September, there have been 23 new ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...