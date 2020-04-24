Coronavirus – Chad: Town Criers, Troubadors Raise COVID-19 Awareness in Rural Chad

In Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa, more than 70 per cent of the population is rural and with limited access to digital information channels. Many of these communities are ‘disconnected’ from radio and cellphone coverage, leaving them out of critical COVID-19 sensitization messages. To overcome this challenge and strengthen health security at local […]

