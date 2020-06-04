Coronavirus – Comoros: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Experts to Comoros for COVID-19 response

Today, World Health Organization (WHO) technical experts arrived in Comoros from DRC – Kinshasa to assist the country’s COVID-19 response. The expert team of epidemiologists, laboratory experts, pulmonologists, among others, will be supporting Comoran technicians in their efforts to fight the virus. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-comoros-assistance-from-world-health-organization-who-technical-experts-to-comoros-for-covid19-response?lang=en

