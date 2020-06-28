Coronavirus – Côte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. On 16 March 2020, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire put in place a series of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic – including the closure of the country’s land, air and sea borders, the […]

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. On 16 March 2020, the Go...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...