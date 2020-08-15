Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: With conflict and COVID-19 deepening hunger in the Democratic Republic of Congo, more help is needed to save millions of lives

As conflict and the coronavirus escalate in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aggravating one of the world’s biggest but most under-funded hunger crises, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today warned that millions of lives could be lost unless the international community steps up with more help. Four in ten of DRC’s estimated […]

As conflict and the coronavirus escalate in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aggravating one of the world’s biggest but most under-fun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...