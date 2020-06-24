Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: Belgium condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Belgium condemns the deadly attack on MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on 22 June. A confrontation between an armed group and UN blue helmets in Beni, left at least one person dead and several wounded. Belgium expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the Indonesian blue helmet who […]

