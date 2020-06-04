Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: COVID-19 Situation Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2020


Highlights – 3.8 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 237 radio stations and 15 TV channels – More than 18 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 – 29,870 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline – 2,777 people (including 296 children) affected by COVID-19 and 278 […]

Highlights – 3.8 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 237 radio stations and 15 TV ch...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/06/2020

Tchad : à Abéché, des masques et solutions hydroalcooliques distribués aux vendeuses

Tchad : à Abéché, des masques et solutions hydroalcooliques distribués aux vendeuses

Tchad - Covid-19 : la situation dans les provinces touchées Tchad - Covid-19 : la situation dans les provinces touchées 03/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Déby annonce la reprise des cours le 25 juin pour les classes d'examen

03/06/2020

Tchad : nomination par décret de 26 présidents de conseils d'administration

03/06/2020

Tchad : le fils d'un préfet tente de tirer sur un chat et atteint un homme à la gorge

03/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 1er cas de Covid-19 au Sila, le gouverneur préside une réunion d'urgence
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 02/06/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour 02/06/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi