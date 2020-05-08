Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Mobilisation against COVID-19 draws on Ebola Response Experience

While the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is confronting the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the country is still facing the last phase of its Ebola virus epidemic. The first case of COVID-19 was reported on 10 March 2020 in Kinshasa. Since then, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased, exceeding 700 cases […]

While the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is confronting the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the country is still facing the last phase o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...