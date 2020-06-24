Coronavirus – East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures

A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection. Countries […]

A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) hav...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...