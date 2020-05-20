Coronavirus – East Africa: Red Cross raises the alarm over a “triple menace” of floods, COVID-19 and locusts

A series of mutually exacerbating disasters is unfolding in East Africa, on a scale rarely seen in decades, warned the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Ongoing heavy rain—which has killed nearly 300 and displaced about 500,000 people—has slowed down operations aimed at controlling the worst locust crisis in decades and […]

