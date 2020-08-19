Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Egypt: World Food Programme (WFP) launches new collaboration to support mothers and children in time of COVID-19 crisis in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Août 2020


In support of Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has started providing financial assistance for more than 40,000 mothers registered under the Ministry’s ‘Takaful and Karama’ programme and their children under 2 years to prevent malnutrition and help families fulfil the nutritional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The […]

In support of Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/08/2020

Tchad : Le chef de l'État en visite privée à Amdjarass

Tchad : Le chef de l'État en visite privée à Amdjarass

Le Tchad veut maitriser les informations sur l'aide extérieure via une plateforme informatisée Le Tchad veut maitriser les informations sur l'aide extérieure via une plateforme informatisée 18/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Le chef de l'État en visite privée à Amdjarass

18/08/2020

Tchad : un incendie fait des dégâts dans le 8e arrondissement de N'Djamena

18/08/2020

Tchad : le gouvernement va assister des victimes d'inondations

18/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Sila, les candidats à l'assaut des épreuves du baccalauréat
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale "L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

ANALYSE - 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ?

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ?

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda