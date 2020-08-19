Coronavirus – Egypt: World Food Programme (WFP) launches new collaboration to support mothers and children in time of COVID-19 crisis in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity

In support of Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has started providing financial assistance for more than 40,000 mothers registered under the Ministry’s ‘Takaful and Karama’ programme and their children under 2 years to prevent malnutrition and help families fulfil the nutritional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The […]

In support of Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...