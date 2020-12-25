Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (23 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2020


Forty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers (9) and out-patient services (36) in hospitals in Asmara, Central Region. Thirty five of the patients tested positive at the OPD services are nationals resident in several districts in Asmara while one patient is resident in Keren. The […]

