Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (10 Septemeber 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths in the country to 98. “May her soul rest in peace.” New cases: 58 Total cases: 4994 New recoveries: 26 Total recoveries: 4103 New death: 1 Total deaths: 98 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-10-septemeber-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...