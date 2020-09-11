Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (10 Septemeber 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Septembre 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths in the country to 98. “May her soul rest in peace.” New cases: 58 Total cases: 4994 New recoveries: 26 Total recoveries: 4103 New death: 1 Total deaths: 98 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-10-septemeber-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/09/2020

Tchad : création d'une coordination de gestion des actions de solidarité nationale

Tchad : création d'une coordination de gestion des actions de solidarité nationale

Tchad : "le poids social fait que vous travaillez pour 114 personnes en moyenne" Tchad : "le poids social fait que vous travaillez pour 114 personnes en moyenne" 11/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : la liste de Ali Adji Mahamat Seid remporte l'élection à la CCIAMA

11/09/2020

L'armée nationale libyenne prend le dessus avec des missiles rénovés de l'ère soviétique

11/09/2020

Tchad : hausse des recettes fiscales non pétrolières et des investissements privés entre 2018-2019

11/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda