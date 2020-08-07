Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (7 August 2020}

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths in the country to 56. “May his soul rest in peace.” New cases: 68 Total cases: 3036 Total recoveries: 1476 New death: 1 Total deaths: 56 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-7-august-2020?lang=en

