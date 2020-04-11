Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 10 April 2020

Health announces today’s COVID-19 results of which 14 are negative and 0 positive. The country remains with 12 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged. The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to: […]

