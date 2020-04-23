Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020

The Ministry of Health informs the public of one (1) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of 40 results received this morning. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-two (32). The newly confirmed case details are: The 32nd case is a 26 year old female residing in the Manzini […]

