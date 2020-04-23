Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Avril 2020


The Ministry of Health informs the public of one (1) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of 40 results received this morning. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-two (32). The newly confirmed case details are: The 32nd case is a 26 year old female residing in the Manzini […]

The Ministry of Health informs the public of one (1) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of 40 results received this morning. This brings the total n...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Sarh, un important don au comité provincial de veille

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Sarh, un important don au comité provincial de veille

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Gaouï, une synergie pour inculquer les gestes barrières Tchad - Covid-19 : à Gaouï, une synergie pour inculquer les gestes barrières 22/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : six officiers élevés au rang de général de brigade par décret

22/04/2020

Tchad : mort de 44 détenus de Boko Haram, les précisions du procureur

22/04/2020

Tchad : explosion d'un obus, mort de 44 détenus, le point avec le procureur

22/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 37 magistrats prêtent serment à Moundou
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/04/2020 - Zachée Betche

Afrique et enseignement en période d'expansion du Covid-19

Afrique et enseignement en période d'expansion du Covid-19

Covid-19 : le pangolin incriminé à tort d'être à l'origine, pourtant cette espèce reste menacée Covid-19 : le pangolin incriminé à tort d'être à l'origine, pourtant cette espèce reste menacée 17/04/2020 - EAGLE-Togo

ANALYSE - 18/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

Tchad : IDI et la confiance regagnée des internautes

Tchad : IDI et la confiance regagnée des internautes

Coronavirus : A quelque chose malheur est bon Coronavirus : A quelque chose malheur est bon 17/04/2020 - Anatole GBANDI

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA