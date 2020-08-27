Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Eswatini: Natural Resources Minister Peter Bhembe tours schools in the Shiselweni region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2020


Natural Resources Minister Peter Bhembe is touring schools in the Shiselweni region in his capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools’ #COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government’s efforts towards ensuring that schools remain safe for learners, teachers & staff. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-natural-resources-minister-peter-bhembe-tours-schools-in-the-shiselweni-region?lang=en

