Coronavirus – Eswatini: Prime Minister’s Statement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mars 2020


His Majesty King Mswati III and Ingwenyama has commanded Government to introduce a partial lockdown on selected sectors of the economy to curtail the spread of coronavirus with effect from 27 March 2020. His Majesty emphasises that the economy must continue to be strong and robust to ensure that the partial lockdown does not ground […]

