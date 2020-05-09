Coronavirus – Eswatini: Responding to COVID-19 in a country already fighting a dual HIV/TB epidemic

Eswatini has the highest percentage of people living with HIV in the world. Almost one-third of adults are HIV-positive. The country is also severely affected by a tuberculosis (TB) epidemic and around 70 per cent of all TB patients are co-infected with HIV. Alongside this, the first confirmed patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Eswatini […]

Eswatini has the highest percentage of people living with HIV in the world. Almost one-third of adults are HIV-positive. The country is also seve...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...