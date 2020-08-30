Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

27,700+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1 22,800+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week 1,593 Currently in quarantine facilities Download Report: https://bit.ly/2ECa28W 1. Partnerships and Coordination • As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for… […]

27,700+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1 22,800+ Individuals reached with hygiene...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...