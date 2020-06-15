Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today 14 June 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Juin 2020


The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, retumees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers. Total laboratory test conducted 181,349 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4,845 Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours 179 Total active cases 2,741 Patients in severe… […]

