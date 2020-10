Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (12 October 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 5,997 Severe cases: 230 New recovered: 588 New deaths: 14 New cases: 841 Total Laboratory test: 1,356,630 Active cases: 44,929 Total recovered: 38,904 Total deaths: 1,301 Total cases: 85,136 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-12-october-2020?lang=en

