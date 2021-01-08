Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 update (7th January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Janvier 2021


4,670 laboratory tests have confirmed that 441 people have been infected with the corona virus. In all, 127,227 people have been infected so far. Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,670 Severe Cases: 226 New Recovered: 47 New Deaths: 1 New Cases: 441 Total: Laboratory Test: 1,836,527 Active Cases: 12,238 Total Recovered: 113,021 Total Deaths: 1,966 Total Cases: […]

