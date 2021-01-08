Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 update (7th January 2021)

4,670 laboratory tests have confirmed that 441 people have been infected with the corona virus. In all, 127,227 people have been infected so far. Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,670 Severe Cases: 226 New Recovered: 47 New Deaths: 1 New Cases: 441 Total: Laboratory Test: 1,836,527 Active Cases: 12,238 Total Recovered: 113,021 Total Deaths: 1,966 Total Cases: […]
4,670 laboratory tests have confirmed that 441 people have been infected with the corona virus. In all, 127,227 people have been infec...
4,670 laboratory tests have confirmed that 441 people have been infected with the corona virus. In all, 127,227 people have been infec...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...