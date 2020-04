Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Covid-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (11 April 2020)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) reported cases in Ethiopia -11 April 2020: New Cases: 4 Active Cases: 54 Critical: 0 New Recovered: 6 Total Recovered: 10 News Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Total Cases: 69 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-11-april-2020?lang=en

