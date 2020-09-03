Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Education in Ethiopia Gets Boost from the Global Partnership for Education with $15 million for COVID-19 Response

Ethiopia has received a US $14.85 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to boost its response to disruptions in education caused by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The World Bank will be the grant agent for Ethiopia: COVID-19 Education Response Project, which aims to maintain student learning while schools are closed, support safe […]

Ethiopia has received a US $14.85 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to boost its response to disru...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...