Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (19 April 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2020


The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 667; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred eight (108). The Details of the cases are presented below; S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed […]

