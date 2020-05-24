Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 24 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4048; of these eighty- eight (88) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Five-Hundred-Eighty-Two (582). Among the confirmed cases, 51 of them are male and 37 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges […]

