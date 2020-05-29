Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Periods don’t pause for a pandemic

Today, Ethiopia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme, “Periods in Pandemic – it is time to take action!” The objective this year is to emphasize the importance of continuing menstrual hygiene awareness and support for women and girls during COVID-19, especially for those living in poverty, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...