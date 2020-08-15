Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Stop the use of deadly force on protesters

Spokespersons available to take media interviews Following the killing of at least 16 people following protests over the arrest of zonal officials, community leaders and activists by Ethiopian security officers in the Wolaita Zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Regional State (SNNPR) since 9 August, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Deprose […]

Spokespersons available to take media interviews Following the killing of at least 16 people follow...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...