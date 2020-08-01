Coronavirus – Ethiopia: UAE Embassy distributes meat as Qurbani to vulnerable refugee families

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Ethiopia today donated Qurbani meat to vulnerable refugee families in Addis Ababa. The meat will be distributed to 480 beneficiaries selected from the Somali, Syrian and Yemeni refugee communities who are celebrating the Eid al-Adha festivall today. In May and June this year, the Embassy extended support […]

